Demo against price-hike

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union, Haqooq-e-Khalaq Movement and Domestic Workers Union on Friday took out a rally against the price-hike and unemployment.

The participants, including men and women, marched in severe heat on Gojra Road.

They reached Shahbaz Chowk where they staged a demonstration while observing the social distancing. Addressing the protesters, Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union provincial general secretary Muhammad Shabbir, Haqooq-e-Khalaq Movement president Bahram Khan and Domestic Workers Union general secretary Sajida Perveen said that primary necessities like flour, sugar and grams had gone out of the reach of the labourers while scores of people were under debt as they could not earn during the three months of COVID-19 lockdown.

They said due to the lockdown most of them, who had been rendered jobless, were still unemployed.

They blamed the alleged negligence of the district administration regarding the non-implementation of the Punjab government’s notification under which kiln owners were made bound to pay Rs1,075 per 1,000 bricks to the kiln workers.

They demanded registration of kiln workers with the Social Security Department.

NEW DPO: District Police Officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi was transferred on Friday from here to

Lahore while JhelumDPO Rana Umer Farooq was posted here in his place. A notification issued by IGP Shoaib Dastgir said that Waqar Shoaib Qureshi will assume the charge as the Punjab CPO Office AIG admin & security.