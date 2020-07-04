Corona situation in Karachi not good: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Asad Umar Asad Umar Friday said due to timely action of the administration and sensible attitude of the people who were following precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona virus, the curve of COVID-19 cases in the country was moving down.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) here, the minister said now the corona patients in hospitals across the country was less than that in middle of June.

“Now in hospitals, the number of corona patients that were on oxygen and on ventilators is also less than in previous month,” he added. He, however warned that if the people relaxed and stopped following the SOPs issued by the government, the cases could surge again.

Asad said earlier he had hinted that the experts had estimated that if the SOPs were not implemented, the number of cases could reach up to 1.2 million by end of July. “But now by observing the current trend of the corona cases, the number would be even less than 400,000 by end of July, he added.

Asad also expressed his concern over the situation of corona virus in Sindh province, especially in Karachi, where the situation was not good. “Today I met with Sindh Chief Minister and health minister and discussed how to get away with this situation.” He said the federal government would join hands with Sindh government to improve the situation of corona virus in the province.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Friday said the federal capital had witnessed no death due to COVID-19 and reported 113 positive cases during the last 24 hours.

Commenting on the situation, Minister for Planning Asad Umer said new corona cases in Islamabad were more than 700 per day in the mid of June while only 113 cases had been reported during the last 24 hours.

"Positivity down to 5% yesterday and in single digitsfor the last few days consistently. Very good work done by the district administration, police and health department and most of citizens of Islamabad," he added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said due to current economic situation it was impossible to implement a complete lockdown in the country.

However, the government was focusing on smart lockdown policy and the results of its implementation in different areas of Islamabad was quite satisfactory and only 113 cases of COVID-19 were positive out of 3,000 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, he added.

He said the average number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the federal capital had reduced to one only in the previous 72 hours.

As per the official data, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was fluctuating at an average of 146 per day in the previous 72 hours. The federal capital had observed a significant drop in the number of deaths as well.

According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed cases in the federal capital had reached 13,195 with 129 deaths and 8,246 recovered cases. District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia, in his social media message, said a total of 64% had recovered now.

Another 414 patients who were tested COVID-19 positive had qualified recovery criteria, he added. He said 8,267 people had been recovered out of 12,912 total positive cases adding the total active cases were 4,645 now.

He said the epidemiology sciences ask for more tests and tracing which was being implemented to cope with the pandemic. He said the number of severe cases of COVID-19 had reduced in the federal capital hospitals.

He said the death ratio in the city was also low. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases countrywide reached 2,22,283 with 4,570 deaths. Of 2,22,283 confirmed cases, Sindh reported 89,225 cases, Punjab 78,956, Balochistan 10,717, KP 27,506, Islamabad 13,195, Gilgit Baltistan 1,524, and AJK 1,160.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday tested positive and quarantined at home though he was feeling strong and energetic. “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic,” he said on his Twitter handle.

Qureshi said he would continue to carry on his duties from home and requested the people to keep him in their prayers. Several parliamentarians have already been infected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and others.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 has taken away 35 more lives in the Punjab province, while the number of coronavirus cases reached 78,956 after registration of 1216 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday morning, total number of deaths has reached 1819 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 878 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore,2 in Nankana Sahib, 2 in Kasur, 16 in Sheikhupura,97 in Rawalpindi,4 in Jhelum, 1 in Chakwal,12 in Gujranwala,7 in Narowal, 46 in Gujrat, 4 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 18 in Multan,10 in Vehari, 45 in Faisalabad, 3 in Toba Tek Singh,9 in Jhang, 9 in Rahimyar Khan,12 in Sargodha,5 in Mianwali, 5 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Lodhran, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Layyah, 10 in Okara and 3 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpattan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 517,838 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 33,786 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department also appealed the masses to opt for SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.