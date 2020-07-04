Five injured in Gujrat jail protest

LALAMUSA: Five persons, including three policemen and two prisoners, were injured following a protest staged by prisoners in District Jail, Gujrat on Friday.

Climbing up barracks and chanting slogans against the jail administration, the prisoners alleged that the administration was not allowing them to meet their families since the last three months. They also alleged that they were not being taken to courts in connection with hearing of their cases.

Police contingents were called from other police stations of the district to control the situation. Prisoners started throwing bricks on police officials who fired tear gas shells and resorted to aerial firing to bring the situation under control.

According to sources, three policemen and two prisoners were injured who were shifted to hospital. The district administration cordoned off the area from Jail Chowk to DSP City Office. Rescue 1122, fire brigade and elite forces were also called who controlled the situation in about five hours.