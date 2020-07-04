Policy to stabilise flour prices: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the government is pursuing a solid policy to stabilise the prices of wheat and flour in the province.

He stated that the Punjab cabinet has taken important decisions to reduce the wheat and flour prices which will definitely help provide relief to the common man. Similarly, the official release price of wheat is also realistic, the food minister added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that flour mills have been released official quota of wheat ahead of time which will also help maintain the flour prices in the market. In a media talk here on Friday, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the system of subsidy on flour is going to be changed in future. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally interested in bringing down the prices of wheat and flour in Punjab province. He stressed, “Uninterrupted supply of flour is the top priority of the government”.