Licence fiasco

This refers to the editorial, 'Disastrous results' (Jul 2) on the burning issue of fake licences of PIA pilots as disclosed by the minister for aviation on the floor of the house. Its immediate result has been a ban on PIA by the UK and the European Union besides the grounding of PIA pilots working with different foreign airlines. As rightly pointed out, the CAA started this deterioration from year 2012 onwards.

The minister should have taken a briefing on such an important national matter before making such an irresponsible statement that had repercussions all over the world. There is a set procedure of issuing of licences which is renewed after every six months. Before renewal the pilot has to go through a refresher course, medical test, simulator, Cockpit Resource Management (CRM) and DGR (Dangerous Goods Regulations). Everything is computerised and there is no question of any manipulation. The minister has not only damaged the CAA and PIA but the country's reputation. The prime minister's efforts to build Pakistan's image internationally have been destroyed with just one statement. There is weight in musings that it was deliberate.The minister also owes an explanation over what the government was doing since August 2018, since the fake issue has not erupted overnight.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi