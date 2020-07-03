Land retrieved from illegal occupants in Commercial Market

Rawalpindi : In a joint crackdown against land grabbers, Anti-Corruption Department with police assistance retrieved Rs3 billion worth of land from illegal occupants here on Thursday.

The land grabbers had occupied 10 kanal governmental land since the last one decade.

The land situated in Commercial Market was used by land grabbers for commercial purposes since the last 10 years.

The retrieved land was handed over to Municipal corporation Rawalpindi after taking control of the illegal occupants.

Deputy Director Investigation Mudassar Farqaleet held inquiry on the land grabbing issue, sources told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

Anti-Corruption Department with the joint support of District administration Rawalpindi and police held a joint operation against the illegal occupants and retrieved billions of worth commercial land from the land grabbers.

Regional Director Kanwal Batool said that across the board action will continue against illegal land occupants in the city and no one will be allowed to maintain the illegal occupation of government land.

Lauding joint action of Anti-Corruption department, police and city district administration, Director-General Anti-corruption Muhammad Gohar Nafees said that zero-tolerance policy is being maintained against corruption and corrupt elements. He said that such action will continue against illegal land occupants in the future as well.