Two men placed in judicial custody over petrol theft charges

A judicial magistrate on Thursday remanded two suspects to jail for two weeks in a case pertaining to the theft of “thousands of liters” of petrol from the Karachi port.

The police presented Azizullah and Ilyas before a judicial magistrate of District West, contending that the two were arrested while transporting stolen petrol out of the port. The investigation officer said that acting on a tip-off, police stopped two tankers at Gate 2 of the port and found them carrying 20,000 liters of petrol. He added that the suspects failed to produce any document that the petrol was purchased.

He said that police were receiving information about large-scale theft of petrol from the port by a group of people and found the claim to be true when they raided the tankers leaving the premises.

He sought custody of the suspects for more interrogation, saying that their absconding accomplices were to be arrested. The magistrate, however, declined the plea and instead sent the suspect to jail in judicial custody.

The court also sought a charge sheet against the suspects from police at the next hearing. The FIR of the theft has been registered at the Jackson police station on the complaint of the state.