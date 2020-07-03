Progress on Swat, DI Khan motorway projects reviewed

PESHAWAR: The PC-1 of land acquisition for phase-2 of Swat Motorway Project has been submitted to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval, a meeting was told on Thursday. A handout said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting. The meeting reviewed the progress on the completion of Swat Motorway phase-1 and commencement of work on phase-2 of the project. The meeting also reviewed progress on the feasibility study of Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project. The meeting was informed that work on the completion of Swat Motorway phase-1 is in final stages, work on the construction of road base, main tunnels and bridges has been completed and the remaining work is expected to be completed by the end of August this year. The chief minister termed the Swat Motorway project as of vital importance for the entire Malakand region. Regarding the progress on Peshawar to DI Khan Motorway project, the meeting was informed that PC-2 for the feasibility study of the project is cleared whereas the PC-1 for commercial and financial feasibility of the project will be completed by September this year and submitted to the relevant forum for approval.