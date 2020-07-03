Two killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons including a former naib nazim were killed in different incidents in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

In the first incident, former pro-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf naib nazim, Prova, Khurshid Khan Ustrana along with his brother was going to his home in Mangal area from Kari Shamozai in his car. Registering the case with Chodhwan police, brother of former naib nazim told that a man identified as Aziz of Mangal area signalled them to stop near graveyard Kari Shamozai. He said as his brother went towards the man, he opened fire on him, injuring him seriously. The man fled the scene after committing the crime. The injured was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan. However, he later succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered the case and started investigation. In another incident, A man was killed and another sustained injuries when a motorcycle and a tricycle rickshaw collided head on at Kulachi Darazinda turn. One motorcyclist named Amjad of Kari Bakhtiar killed on the spot while the rickshaw driver Gul Nawaz of Kot Lalo sustained injuries. Meanwhile, a woman sustained injuries when hit by a bullet fired mistakenly from the repeater gun her husband was cleaning in the home located in Jhok Umaraywali area. Jahan Gul was cleaning his repeater gun when it went off accidently. The bullet hit his wife sitting in front of him. The police have registered the case on the report of the injured woman and started investigation.