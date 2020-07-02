Action against killing of Swat prayer leader demanded

MINGORA: The local residents, Ulema, social and political activists on Wednesday staged a protest rally against the gruesome killing of a prayer leader in Beha area in Swat district.

Speaking to the protestors, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam local leaders Qari Rahimullah, Maulana Jawad, Hafiz Rahim Shah, Imran Khan and others condemned the killing of Qari Abdul Wahab and termed it an inhuman act.

They said that Chief Justice of Pakistan should take suo motu notice of the tragic incident and award exemplary punishment to the killers. The speakers also urged Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and police department to intervene and take the criminals to task so that no one could dare to repeat such heinous crime in future. It may be mentioned that Qari Abdul Wahab went missing from Doghalgo village in Beha area in Matta tehsil on June 22. Later, his body was found hanging from a tree in Salatanr forest. The killers had extracted his eyes, fractured his limbs and severely tortured him before killing him.