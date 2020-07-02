QAU concludes online exams in ICT colleges

Islamabad: The students of Islamabad's government colleges successfully concluded their first- ever online examination on Wednesday.

The exam was administered by the Quid-i-Azam University (QAU). As many as 2,502 registered candidates of 15 affiliated colleges of Federal Capital took the examination. The students of both the four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) Programme and two-year Associate Degree Programme (ADP) participated in exam.

A total of 1063 students of BS semester-1, 352 students of BS-3rd semester and 1087 students of ADP 1st semester took the exam. Earlier, these exams were scheduled to be held in March/April, 2020 on traditional pattern, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The QAU had to switch to online exams due to the pandemic.

The online exams started on June 15, 2020. The major changes were brought in the online examination were first the duration of paper was 1.5 hours and second the paper consisted of 35 MCQs and 5 short questions. As online exam system has been adopted for the first time, mock tests were already conducted so that students will not face any difficulty during the exams.

15 Focal persons from each affiliated college were appointed who conducted the mock examination before commencement of regular online exams. All focal persons remained online to guide the students if any difficulty appeared. According to the liaison committee, the examination was held successfully and in a smooth manner with the help of focal persons.