Governor Imran Ismail seeks Tamgha-e-Shujaat for cops, guards who foiled PSX attack

Sindh’s governor has announced that he will recommend the prime minister to award Tamgha-e-Shujaat to the policemen and security guards who selflessly fought to foil the audacious terror attempt on the building of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi this past Monday.

Imran Ismail made the announcement while addressing a ceremony at the Governor House on Wednesday to pay tribute to the officials of the Sindh police and the guards of the private security agencies who participated in the operation against the terrorists who attacked the PSX building.

The police officials who took part in the operation, and the family members of the policemen and security guards who were martyred or injured attended the ceremony. The governor distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among the families of the martyred and the injured.

Ismail said the Sindh Rangers and the Pakistan Army have been taking part in the training of police officials, adding that he has requested the chief of the army staff to continue

with the training of police officials.

He said that the scope of the trainings should be expanded because the police force requires such sessions that lead to the improvement in the image of the force in the eyes of the public.

He also said he completely believed that India was behind the latest incident of terrorism, adding that people should be thankful to the intelligence and security agencies for pre-empting several such terror attempts in the country.

The governor said that the latest incident of terrorism has proved that the performance of the police force has improved a lot, adding that soon the day will come when the people will see police officials as their heroes.

He lauded the Karachi police chief for introducing the culture of meritocracy in the police force of the city. He said that the entire nation is proud of the law enforcement officials daringly performing their duties to safeguard the country and its citizens.

Ismail said that had the terror attempt on the PSX building become successful, the economy of the country could have suffered a massive setback, but the police officials and security guards bravely fought to foil the brazen sabotage.

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said on the occasion that around 2,300 officials of his police force had laid down their lives in the past 30 years.

He said that some 1,300 personnel and officials of the Sindh police had also been infected with the novel coronavirus, while 13 of them had lost their lives because of it. He expressed his gratitude to the governor for holding the appreciation ceremony.

PSX Chairman Sulaiman S Mehdi said that those who had laid down their lives in the operation had not only secured the PSX building but safeguarded the entire country.

He said that a fix deposit of Rs10 million was being established by the PSX for the benefit of the bereaved families of the four martyrs. He also said that stock trading did not stop for even a minute at the PSX building during the terror attempt, thanks to the timely operation.

Sindh Rangers Director General Maj Gen Omar Ahmed Bukhari said the attack on the PSX building was akin to an attack on the economy of the country, but police officials and security guards had foiled the vicious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.