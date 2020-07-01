Six killed over ‘Karo-Kari’

SUKKUR: ‘Karo Kari’, the draconian tradition of Sindh, has once again claimed six innocent lives in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Naushahro Feroze and Dad Leghari.

Reports said an accused Ahsan Jakhrani shot dead his wife Sukhran and her alleged lover Jabal Khan Jakhrani after declaring them Karo Kari in the village Ali Hassan Jakhrani in the limits of Mouladad Police Station of Jacobabad. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities but failed to arrest the accused. Muhabi, a sister of the deceased, told the police that her brother was a peasant of the accused and was innocent and had nothing to do with his wife. She demanded justice and arrest of the murderer. Reports said the accused Sodhal Jatoi fired to kill his sister-in-law Shamshad alleging her Kari at Sangi in Sukkur. The police arrested the accused and started investigation.

Reports said accused Munawwar Pitafi shot dead his sister-in-law Aisha, w/o Peer Bakhsh, over Karo Kari in the limits of Dad Leghari and managed to escape from the scene. Peer Bakhsh, husband of the murdered woman, told the police that his brother had shot dead his wife when she refused to give him money for gambling.

Reports said two men Ashfaq Burt and Saddiq Burt were shot dead over a Karo Kari issue in Mityani in Naushahro Feroze. The relatives of the deceased along with the bodies staged a sit-in on the National Highway near Kandyaro against the murder and demanded the arrest of killers. The protesters ended their sit-in after the assurance of arrest by SSP Naushahro Feroze. The police said a girl Waseema Solangi had eloped with her lover Ashfaq Burt.