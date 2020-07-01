Indian troops kill two more Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: In their fresh act of state terrorism, the Indian troops killed two more youths in Islamabad district of occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youths were killed by troops during cordon and search operation in Waghama area of the district.

A police official told the media that a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group launched a cordon and search operation in the area and during exchange of fire two militants were killed.

The identity of the youths was yet to be ascertained. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The authorities also suspended mobile and internet services and sealed all entry and exit points of the area, an eyewitness told the media.

It is pertinent to mention here that during continued operations in the month of June the Indian troops have killed about three dozen youths in the southern part of occupied Kashmir.