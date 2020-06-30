Shahzain Bugti calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday held a meeting with head of Jamhoori Watan Party Shahzain Bugti and both agreed to

have similar strategy onnational issues. Head of Jamhoori Watan Party Shahzain Bugti called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at 'Zardari House' Islamabad on Monday afternoon. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Shahzain Bugti’s stance on 18th Constitutional Amendment and NFC award and said that PPP will not allow any deal on the rights of Balochistan province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressing concerns over the situation in Balochistan, said that ignoring Balochistan by the federal government is a gross failure of PTI government. Shahzain Bugti said that Balochistan got a special package during President Asif Ali Zardari tenure, which was much appreciated by the people of Balochistan.