‘Human-sized’ bat from Philippines blow up Internet

ISLAMABAD: Netizens are spooking out over the recent photos of a human-sized bat spotted in the Philippines. The vampire looking creature was seen hanging from a concrete roof in the island nation, reported foreign media.
A netizen said, “Remember when I told y'all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about…” “Let me clear things up for a bit:
1. It's a 6 year-old human-sized or like about that of a small dog.
2. 5.58 feet is the wingspan.