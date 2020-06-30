‘Human-sized’ bat from Philippines blow up Internet

ISLAMABAD: Netizens are spooking out over the recent photos of a human-sized bat spotted in the Philippines. The vampire looking creature was seen hanging from a concrete roof in the island nation, reported foreign media.

A netizen said, “Remember when I told y'all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about…” “Let me clear things up for a bit:

1. It's a 6 year-old human-sized or like about that of a small dog.

2. 5.58 feet is the wingspan.