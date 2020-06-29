Senior SC advocate AK Dogar passes away

LAHORE: Renowned lawyer and senior Supreme Court (SC) advocate Abdullah Khan Dogar aka AK Dogar passed away in Lahore on Sunday.

AK Dogar was not well for quite some time. The TV channel reported that due to the coronavirus pandemic only a limited number of people will attend his funeral. His family urged relatives, friends and well-wishers that condolences can be expressed by phone, message or through e-mails.

AK Dogar was also the father-in-law of former chief justice of Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.