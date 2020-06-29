IGP visits house of martyred SI, assures full support to family

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan on Sunday visited the house of martyred Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam Gul in Bhera and assured full support to family members in this tragic moment.

DG (Safe-City) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed and other police officials also accompanied him. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam Gul embraced martyrdom during firing at Kashmir Highway in area of Shamas Colony Police Station area a few days ago by some unknown persons. IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DG (Safe-City) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed met the family of sub-inspector and his widow and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He said that martyred SI sacrificed his life for the country and would be remembered forever. The IGP also sat along with the children of the martyred Sub-Inspector.

Islamabad police chief handed over the uniform of the martyred cop, badges, and Pakistani flag to the family of the deceased. Islamabad police chief said that his family would get all privileges till completion of 60 years of service of cop and his son would be given a job in police department. Prime Minister's Relief Package for martyred personnel and one plot would be given to the family of deceased, the IGP said and assured full support to family in this moment.

He said martyred personal are our heroes who have written a golden chapter in history with their blood and secured others' lives. Aamir Zulfiqar khan assured that those involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector would be nabbed soon. He said that morale of each personnel of the force is high and they are ready to render any sacrifice for the country.