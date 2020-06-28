Killer father of 3 children arrested from Sukkur

RAWALPINDI: Police arrested the suspected killer of his three children, Noor Muhammad, from Sukkur who was trying to flee away after killing his children in Jatli last day.

Three children were found murdered in the limits of Jatli Police Station on Friday evening who were killed by putting them into iron-trunk and were died of suffocation following the quarrel between husband Noor Muhammad and his wife.

After domestic dispute, wife of Noor Muhammad had shifted to her parents’ home. Noor Muhammad locked his three children in iron trunk and left for Karachi.

The relatives on suspicion missing children from home searched them and found the dead bodies from iron trunk. On complaint of the mother, police registered case against children's father Noor Muhammad.

Police utilising latest technology measures, arrested Noor from train near Sukkur who was leaving for Karachi.

The culprit Noor Muhammad is a government employee in Karachi and had arrived home in Jatli to spend leaves with his family.