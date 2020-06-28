Raja lauds PCB’s new monthly retainer structure

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has appreciated Pakistan Cricket Board’s new monthly retainer structure where domestically contracted players will get increased monthly pay and match fees.

According to the new monthly retainer structure, the PCB will again offer 192 leading domestic players (32 from each of the six Cricket Associations) performance-based contracts, but instead of paying a flat monthly retainer of PKR50,000 to all players, this season slab-wise payments will be made.

“I think it’s a great start! Retainer plus match fee along with PSL contracts. Think we will have a happy professional domestic circuit now,” Ramiz tweeted. I think it’s a great start! Retainer plus match fee along with PSL contracts. Think we will have a happy professional domestic circuit now. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) June 27, 2020. It must be noted that PCB got approval for increase in domestic contract retainers up to 46 percent in 58th meeting of Board of Governors (BoG).