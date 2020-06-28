Civil society, traders reject increase in petrol prices

MULTAN: Civil society, political workers, trade unions and labour organisations on Saturday rejected a sudden increase of Rs 26 in petrol prices.

The News conducted a survey here and talked to the people from different walks of life, including political workers, lawyers, trade unions and labourers. All of them said that the increase in fuel prices was unjustified because it would affect all segments of life besides overburdening poor classes. They demanded immediate withdrawal from the unjustified hike in fuel prices.

South Punjab Workers Federation of Trade Unions president Dilawar Abbas Siddiqui, general secretary Musawar Naqvi and others said that this step of the government would kill poor people and labourers in the country. The masses were seeking relief since the government had taken over the public officers but the government had failed to provide relief to the common people, they added.

They said that this unjustified increase in fuel prices was an anti-people step, which was highly condemnable. They said that the government did not take any action against the petrol mafia on creating an artificial shortage of petrol but on the other hand the government increased the prices of fuel. They demanded immediately with drawl from the decision.

Mango trade diplomacy lauded: The Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association has warmly welcomed the country’s trade diplomacy under which mangoes of delicious taste and specific aroma will be gifted to global heads of states and potential mango buying countries.

Talking to The News, PFVEIMA chief patron Mian Waheed said here on Saturday that this initiative had clearly a well-defined objective to further strengthen diplomatic relationships with all the friendly countries besides introducing the king of fruits to the new international markets so that export of Pakistani fruits and vegetables could be further enhanced. It would also enhance investment opportunities in the horticulture sector, he added.

He told that the Pakistani mangoes could be effectively promoted through the commercial attaches and the Pakistani embassies operating abroad.

He said that it was decided in a high-level meeting to use mango as a gift for trade diplomacy.

Mian Waheed Ahmed said that he had briefed the participants of the meeting about production and quality issues related to export and supply chain and challenges confronted with enhancement of export of Pakistani mangoes.

The participants of the meeting were also apprised of the current state of export of this sector, he told.

He said that the participants of the meeting were further informed that the international trade of fruits and vegetables was around $200 billion.

Pakistan exports mango to 40 countries of the world and by adopting well meticulous planning and removal of barriers restricting the export, Pakistan could be facilitated to access to the gigantic international markets, he added.

The major challenges being confronted by the horticulture sector included climate changes, scarcity of water, lack of research and development activities, primitive agriculture patties leading to pre and post–harvest losses, inadequate cold storage facilities and issues of transportation, he concluded.

action ordered against violators of Covid-19 SOPs: Commissioner Shanul Haq Saturday ordered stern action against violators of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The commissioner ordered this during a divisional administration meeting. The commissioner was briefed that 77 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from more than a dozen areas where lockdown was imposed in Multan division during last fifteen days.

Officials told the commissioner that 16 areas are brought under lockdown in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts and 77 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 15 days.

The meeting was told that 142 cases of violations of Covid-19 SOPs are detected in Multan division in one day and violators have been fined to the tune of Rs 128, 000.

The commissioner was briefed that 68 markets are sealed and 20 vehicles were impounded in connection with the violation of coronavirus SOPs.

The meeting was told by officials that 2,976 cases of the violation of coronavirus SOPs have been detected in Multan division and 983 shops are sealed and 614 vehicles impounded and Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed on the violators in Multan division during the last 15 days of lockdown.