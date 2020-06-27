Karokari: Police order action against Jirga

SUKKUR: The SSP Khairpur has ordered registration of FIR and arresting people who conducted a Jirga recently and ordered killing of two sisters who were declared ‘Karis’ by it.

Two sisters Wakeela and Bimshilla and their parents had protested near Press Club Khairpur alleging that their husbands Tahir and Abdul Rehman have thrown them out of their houses and got them declared ‘Karis’ with the help of a Jirga. The said Jirga was convened by Syed Hisamuddin Shah near Khohra in Khairpur and participated by Sanaullah, Hidayatullah and Peer Bakhash who declared them ‘Karis’ and had ordered their killings. The Jirga also fined their father Rs one million. They had demanded protection from the Jirga. Jirgas are widely held in the rural tribal set ups of Sindh and have long been outlawed by superior courts for ordering extreme punishments at different pretexts, of which Karokari is one. This practice annually claims several lives. SSP Khairpur Capt (retd) Ameer Masud Magsi directed SHO to arrest those who held the Jirga and handed down the verdict. Magis also directed the police to ensure safety and security of the women.