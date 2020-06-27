Lockdown in six more localities in Haripur

HARIPUR: The district administration on Friday imposed smart lockdown in six different localities of the city following a sudden rise in corona positive cases.

According to a notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Haripur, the street No 5 of TIP housing society have reported 16 new cases while Muhallah Darband Sector No 4 in Khalabat Township and muhallah opposite Khalabat Township Police Station recorded 22 new cases. From Muhallah Kassran and Muhallah Katha in Kotnajibullah recorded eight cases and Mobeen Banda in Ghazi tehsil has 21 covid-19 positive cases. Following new positive cases, the administration has imposed smart lockdown in all the six localities of Haripur, starting from 12pm on Friday June 26, for seven days. The police deployment in these localities was made to ensure restriction of movement of people during smart lockdown in these areas. It may be added that there were four localities that were under smart lockdown and the second tests of patients would be conducted within the next couple days. According to Dr Saifullah, DHO Haripur, there were total 488 positive cases and 8 deaths reported in Haripur so far. He said the recovery ratio of corona positive cases in the district was 48pc, which was quite encouraging. However, he said 300 tests were still under process in Ayub Teaching Hospital and the cases were expected to increase further.