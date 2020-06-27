Islamabad : The International Day Against Drug Abuse and IllicitTrafficking, also known as ‘World Drug Day’, is celebrated annually on June 26.The theme of World Drug Day 2020 is ‘Better Knowledge for Better Care.’

On this World Drug Day, the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) - a civil society organization working to create awareness on prevention of drug and illicit substance abuse - resolves to join hands with international organizations, policy-makers; health professionals and media to fight this social evil which is targeting our young population of 135million, says a press release.

As we observe ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ today, especially with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is a stark reminder to the global community - and to us in Pakistan - to better understand the devastating consequences of not taking action to fight the enemy within. It is vital to understand the drug dynamics that are trapping over 269 million people worldwide and over nine million in Pakistan - with a 30% increase in drug use seen in 2018 according to the World Drug Report. ‘Building better knowledge for better care,’ the theme of this year’s World Drug Day, aims to learn what the issues are so as to provide better health-centered, rights-based and gender responsive approaches to drug use and related disorders.

People, policy makers and sometimes even services providers work on the understanding that drug use disorders are not a multi-factorial health issue but a moral failure or a crime to be punished. Moreover, what is not understood is that drug use disorders are the result of a complex interplay of factors that are very much out of the control of the individual. Drug use disorders should not, therefore, be considered self-acquired and don’t deserve to be punished. It is important to break the stigma around drug use and create knowledge for better health.

A better understanding of the reality which our society is facing can help policy-makers pursue evidence-based solutions. Research has shown that the adverse health effects of drug use are more widespread than previously thought. A more comprehensive understanding of the drug problem is needed, research and analysis are necessary to inform policy and enable international cooperation around evidence-based solutions. The youth have to be empowered to make healthy choices, as well as create family, school and community environments that promote and support healthy decisions.

KKAWF - with the help of many volunteers - usually holds a sporting event on this day to promote healthy activities in which many students participate but unfortunately this was not possible this year.