‘108 bodies of drug addicts found in Lahore in two months’

LAHORE:As many as 108 dead bodies of drug addicts were found in different parts of Lahore during the last two months amid the coronavirus crisis.

“As many as 67 dead bodies of homeless drug addicts were found in the City in April and another 41 in May 2020 due to overdose and shortage of drugs, shortage of food and water, living in unhygienic and miserable condition,” revealed Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, consultant, anti-drugs/narcotics campaign, while speaking at Annual Award Ceremony 2020 for service providers organised by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) and

YOCFAN on the eve of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday. The ceremony was organised to honour the service providers who served in drug demand reduction fields in collaboration with A.S. Enterprise’s, Colombo Plan and HCF Organization.

Syed Zulfiqar said that parents can play a vital role in curbing the menace of drug addiction in their children. The government should establish new treatment centres.

Action: Punjab police checked around 120,551 markets and bazaars since June 6 and sealed 13,999 shops across the province.

Around 155,131 motorcycles, 50,099 other vehicles and 30,593 public transport vehicles were checked.

As many as 59,662 vehicles and motorcycles were fined by civil administration on violation of instructions.

Likewise, with respect to implement of SOPs, 191,913 citizens were intercepted for checking and 10,568 persons were fined by civil administration on violation of SOPs.

On June 24, 5,477 shops were inspected across the province and 694 shops were sealed on violation of SOPs. Likewise, 6,806 motorcycles, 2,270 vehicles and 1,522 public transport vehicles were checked and on violation of SOPs, the civil administration imposed fines on 3,578 vehicles, motorcycles and other vehicles.

IG: The inspector general of police Punjab directed the officers that special attention be paid to improve the performance of 8787 complaint centre through monitoring so that after registration of cases, investigation process should be completed as early as possible.

While holding a meeting regarding integration of front desk CMS with 8787 complaints centre here on Thursday, he said that compensation of troubles and challenges faced by citizens was top priority of police so the circle officers should be ready to face strict accountability on not contacting the complainant in time or not taking timely steps for addressing the complaints.

The IG said that every complainant who submits complaint on 8787 complaint centre should be dealt with courteous behavior and timely steps must be ensured for resolution of complaints with full diligence and hard work whereas preferential efforts should be continued to address the complaints received by Prime Minister’s Portal.

He further said that for facilitation of the citizens, follow up of applications received by call, email, SMS and post should be kept so that service delivery may be improved by provision of immediate justice to the citizens. He directed the AIG complaints that calls received on 8787 should be carefully monitored and it should be cared that complete information submitted by the citizens must be shared with the circle officer concerned. During the session, the IG was apprised of the progress of 8787 complaint centre and its upgrade.

held for murder: Badami Bagh investigation police arrested a man for killing his friend. The accused, Muhammad Sarwar, had killed his friend, Azhar Iqbal, with an iron rod over house rent issue.

Posted: Muhammad Asif Azeem has been transferred and posted as Toba Tek Singh district jail superintendent. The Punjab Home Department has issued the notification in this regard.