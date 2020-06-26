Russia plans to take first tourist on space walk in 2023

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: Russia´s Energia space corporation said Thursday it will take the first tourist on a space walk in 2023, under the terms of a new contract with a US partner. Energia has inked a contract with Space Adventures, which promises to take two space tourists to the International Space Station that year. “We plan that one of the participants of the expedition will do a space walk from the Russian segment, together with a professional Russian cosmonaut,” said Energia, which is part of Russia´s space agency Roscosmos. The announcement comes days after NASA signed a deal with Richard Branson´s Virgin Galactic space tourism company to promote private missions to the station after a special training program in the US.