Fri Jun 26, 2020
June 26, 2020

Bajwa reaffirms support for socio-economic progress

June 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that the Army “will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress”.

According to a series of tweets from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa visited the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad and addressed participants of the National Security and War Course.

The Army chief shared his thoughts on security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan. Highlighting internal and external challenges to National Security, the Army chief said that full spectrum of these challenges demands comprehensive national response and strengthening of all state institutions.

He also reiterated that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and security of the country and shall continue to perform with national support. Gen Bajwa said the Army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress. He reiterated that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and security of the country and shall continue to perform with national support. On his arrival at NDU, Gen Bajwa was received by Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed, President NDU.

