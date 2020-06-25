Shibli Faraz thanks doctors, paramedics for care & support to corona patients

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus Disease reiterated that the pricing of the COVID-19 tests could be brought down so that maximum patients could fall in the affordability bracket.

A meeting of the sub-committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus Disease was held (in-camera) with the chair of its Convener Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz here at Parliament House on Wednesday.

At the outset the convener thanked the doctors and paramedics community for their care and support to the patients as frontline soldiers against the COVID-19.

DG (Health), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination briefed the committee on steps taken for preparedness and response to COVID-19 outbreak.

Shibli Faraz directed the Ministry to prepare profiling of the patients on the basis of age group, any other ailment and breakup of data as for as possible to better understand the spread of COVID-19. “When more data is broken down, we will come to know new information and it will enable us to take further steps to stem the pandemic,” he said.

A serious note was taken on the news item on re-infection of COVID-19 in Pakistan. The Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has been directed to be prepared for any such eventuality.

The areas which have been declared hotspots must be cordoned off as per the laid down SOPs and all the stakeholders should play their role strictly. “No complacency could be afforded in this regard,” the committee directed.

The Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination was directed to address the complaints of the general public regarding different fee structure and devise a mechanism for lowering the exorbitant charges at private hospitals.

The sub-committee agreed upon that the next meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19 will be convened within next 15 days and all the concerned ministries and divisions were advised to come up with in detail response to the recommendations communicated earlier.

The meeting was attended by Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA, Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Nausheen Hamid, MNA, Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.