Senator Javed Abbasi demands raise in number of seats in BA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi Wednesday presented a detailed report in the Senate regarding the increase in the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly, recommending that the seats in the Balochistan Assembly (BA) be increased from 65 to 80 seats. The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment to Articles 51 and 106) (Private Members Bill), envisages the increase in the provincial legislature while general, women, non-Muslim seats be increased proportionately as per the previous formula. On the direction of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the committee prepared a detailed report on the issue. Sadiq Sanjrani had recently sent a letter to the committee instructing it to formulate recommendations on the issue of increasing the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly. The committee has recommended increasing the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly from 65 to 80. Senator Javed Abbasi thanked the Senate chairman and said that it was a matter of time and the chairman is grateful for the support and guidance of the Senate in this regard.