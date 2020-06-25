Only Islamic system can provide solutions to country’s problems: Siraj

KARACHI: The real change will only come in the country once the Islamic system is imposed as only such a system can provide solutions to the problems of the people.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Senator Sirajul Haq said this on Wednesday while talking to the media after he offered condolence to Haider Alam, the son of the late Mufi Naeem of Jamia Binoria.

He said that he felt ashamed of the fact that hours-long load-shedding continued in Karachi which gave the highest revenue to the country.

Siraj also went to the residence of the late Allama Talib Jauhari to offer condolences to his family. He said the present government was the continuation of the past governments and it had miserably failed to provide any relief to the people. The PTI ministers’ acceptance of their failures was ample proof for it, he remarked.

The JI emir lamented that the citizens had been compelled to pay inflated bills following continued unannounced load-shedding. He termed his injustice to Karachi which was the industrial hub of the country.

The city has been ruined by the government with no transport and civic facilities, he said, adding that the hospitals of the city were in a deplorable condition with no ventilators, water and oxygen available.

He praised the services of Mufti Naeem and said students of his madrasa were serving all over the world.