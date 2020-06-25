Biden leads Trump by 14 points in NYT poll

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has a 14-point lead over US President Donald Trump ahead of the November election as some Republican-leaning voters reproach Trump for his response to the coronavirus crisis, a poll showed Wednesday. In one of Trump’s worst poll showings for the 2020 race, the Democrat Biden garnered 50 percent of the vote compared with 36 percent for the president, according to a survey by the New York Times and Siena College. Recent polls have found Biden 10 points ahead of the president on average. Biden has built up a big lead among women, African Americans and Latinos, the new poll said. He has also drawn even with Trump among male voters, whites and people middle aged or older, who tend to vote Republican, the newspaper added. The Times said Trump is losing support among a striking cross section of voters after his administration fumbled in its response to the pandemic, which has crippled the economy.