Dr Mughees dies of corona

LAHORE:Prof Dr Mughees Uddin Sheikh, internationally acclaimed academician, former dean of Punjab University, former director of PU’s Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) and teacher of thousands of journalists died of Covid-19 here on Wednesday. He was 69.

His funeral prayers were offered at Punjab University ground (New Campus) which was led by incumbent Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Niaz Ahmed. Prof Dr Mughees Uddin was buried at PU graveyard.

Renowned personalities from all walks of life and a large number of his students attended funeral prayers. Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, ICS Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem and ICS faculty members and University of Management & Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed their deep grief over his death.