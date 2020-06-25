India violating diplomatic norms: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that India was violating all diplomatic norms.

Commenting on the current Pakistan-India situation, Senior Punjab Minister said that India did not shy away from violating diplomatic etiquette for its nefarious purposes. Senior Minister said that blaming others with various tricks and its aggressive intentions and violation of international norms for fulfillment of its designs is an old way of Modi and India which he has always been ashamed of. He said that Modi, who dreamed of becoming a world power, would have to face the realities and he could no longer hide his country’s internal weaknesses with such clever tactics. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled the Indian identity in every international forum and now the real face of Modi has come out before the whole world. He clarified that if Pakistan was manipulated under the guise of a specific purpose, it would be reminiscent of February last year. Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Pakistan Army was fully capable of responding to any aggression and if a difficult time comes, the whole Pakistani nation will be a leaden wall with its soldiers.

He said that India, which does not take into account the terms of an international forum, has to deal with its weak economy and internal problems. He will be drowned and its reputation will be further lost. He said that Imran Khan had also taken India by surprise in his address to the National Security Council at the United Nations and now the present government is by no means behind in showing the mirror to Modi again.