Son turns out to be ‘killer of father’

LAHORE: A man allegedly turned out to be murderer of his 72-year-old father. The body of the victim, Nisar Ahmad, was found dumped in a plot a few days back. The victim’s son, Arshad, had registered a case of abduction against unidentified persons.

Later on, during investigations, it turned out that the victim’s son along with his wife and their accomplice, Khuram Shahzad, alias Abbass, had murdered the victim on a minor domestic issue. The victim had reprimanded Arshad’s wife, Kiran, on which, Arshad nursed a grudge against him. Later, the couple subjected the victim to severe torture, resulting in his death. They had hidden his body on the rooftop for two days before dumping it in a plot with the help their accomplice. Police arrested the three accused and recovered the murder weapon, club, blood-stained clothes and a motorbike.

cheques: The SSP Admin distributed 10 cheques for the higher education of children of police personnel.

Constable Ilyas was given a cheque for Rs225,000. Constable Ahmed's widow was given a checque for Rs100,000. Seven personnel were given cheques under the heads of the dowry fund and maintenance allowance.

FIRs: Around 2,212 FIRs were registered against persons involved in different violations during three months partial lockdown. More than 249,895 citizens were checked at pickets, 238,529 issued warning requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) lodged 222 cases on violations of traffic laws and 95 cases against illegal weapons and its exhibition during the last week.

arrested: A man was arrested over an attempt to molest a 12-year-old boy here on Wednesday. Accused identified as Atif was arrested by Kot Lakhpat Investigations Police.

Body found: Decomposed body of a 65-year-old unidentified man was recovered from a railway crossing near Kahna Kacha Road here on Wednesday.

FIRE: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a cardboard factory near Saggian on Wednesday.