Supreme Court directs AG to meet Dr Qadeer to solve his problem

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed Attorney General to meet nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and resolve his problem pertaining to his free movement in the country.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the petition of the nuclear scientist challenging the order of the Lahore High Court of September 25, 2019 disposing of his plea relating to the freedom of movement on the grounds that it lacks jurisdiction

The court directed Attorney General Khalid Javed to meet the nuclear scientist for resolving his issue besides directing for allowing his counsels to meet him. Justice Fiasal Arab another member of the bench observed that the matter relates to personal rights of the petitioner as well as national interest adding that the media should cover this case with responsible journalism.

Attorney General Khalid Javed suggested the court to hear both the parties in the instant matter in Chamber. Justice Yahya Afridi, another member of the bench however, observed that it would not be proper to conduct in-camera proceeding in the matter, adding that it would be better that the government should resolve the matter with Dr Qadeer Khan.