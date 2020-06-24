Women gang rob housewife of gold ornaments

Islamabad : The federal capital police is hunting a gang of fashionable female criminals who hit a house at G-8/1, depriving a housewife of gold ornaments in broad daylight on Tuesday.

SP (Sadar Zone) Sarfaraz Virk, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying that they were cons and took away four gold rings. However, he said, “Teams of police detectives are hunting for the gangsters.”

According to the eyewitness accounts, in a black car having green number plate, four fashionable modern girls and a young man on board were observed roaming around Markaz G-8 at 1 p.m. However, that car stopped near Media Apartments beside Jamia Masjid Al-Rashid at about 1.10 p.m. A mechanic who was witnessing the suspicious car told ‘The News’ that two young women came out of the car, one of them was holding a dish of sweets in her hand, while, the other two women and a young driver remained sitting in the car. All the young women were in their twenties. Both the women started walking towards residential area of Sector G-8/1 and finally pushed the doorbell of a house, consequently, an elderly woman opened the door and they both entered the house.

The house owner, later told the police that he was working with an embassy of a Muslim country. He said that his teenage son was in washroom in the upper portion of the house, adding that the both young women clutched his elderly wife and snatch gold ornaments and left the house. “Both rushed to their car, which was in a ready positing and the car vanished from the scene,” the complainant concluded.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case, told ‘The News’ that the scene was captured by two CCTV cameras that would help in tracing the car and hunting down the suspects easily.