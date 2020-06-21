close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

10 arrested in Mardan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

MARDAN: Police have arrested 10 people including two proclaimed offenders and one facilitator, says a press release.

On the directive of DPO Zahidullah, the police conducted an operation in Shahbaz Gharhia area, arresting 10 people and also recovering over 2kg charas, one Kalakov, one rifle, three pistols, and over 100 bullets. It said the police also checked 27 buildings and also took action against unregistered tenants.

