21 more contract corona in Mardan

MARDAN: As many as twenty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district on Saturday, raising the number of confirmed cases to 945 so far.

Also, 21 patients recovered in the district within 24 hours till yesterday, health sources said. A total of 4, 015 tests have been conducted in the district so far and the test reports of 2,494 people came back negative. So far, 48 people have died of coronavirus in Mardan. Meanwhile, the district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir continued crackdown against the shopkeepers, petrol pumps, a press statement says. The district administration checked 572 shops while 14 people were arrested for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of customers and 15 shops were sealed. Officials imposed Rs51,000 fine on shopkeepers for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of customers.