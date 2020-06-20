PPP leadership ready to go to jails to protect Constitution: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party, right from workers to leadership, was ready to go to jails to protect the 1973 Constitution even during the current COVID-19 situation.

In a statement on Friday, Bilawal pledged that there would be no compromise on any provision of the 1973 Constitution. He strongly condemned cowardly attack on Sindh Rangers in Ghotki in which two Rangers personnel and a passer-by embraced martyrdom on Friday.

The PPP chairman said terrorism won't be tolerated anywhere and entire nation was united against it. He paid tribute to the martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families praying for the departed souls.

Meanwhile, talking to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Bilawal said Sindh has become a role model province in the country for initiating effective prevention plan against COVID-19 and incorporating better healthcare allocations in the budget for 2020-21.