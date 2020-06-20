Two killed as tribes clash over forest ownership in Upper Dir

DIR: Two persons were killed and another two injured in a clash over dispute pertaining to the ownership of a forest between two tribes in Wari tehsil in Upper Dir district. Local sources feared that the number of the dead and injured might be higher. One victim was identified as Saaz Bahadar, a resident of Badalai in Nehag Darra. He was injured in firing and succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital. The other slain person was identified as Tareen from the Metrora in Karo Darra. District Police Officer Mian Naseeb Jan told this scribe on phone that he had sent the Elite force of the police and the regular cops to the site day before yesterday. He said that he himself was on the way to the spot to monitor the situation. The DPO confirmed the killing of one person and said two were injured. He said that the police were trying to stop the fighting and end clash between the two sides. Sources said that heavy weapons were being used by both sides.