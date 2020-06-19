CPO reshuffles 3 SHOs in wake of rising robberies in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis in wake of rising robberies in district Rawalpindi reshuffled three Station House Officers (SHOs).

Sub-Inspector (SI) Nadeem Zafar was appointed as SHO Pirwadhai Police Station, while SI Yasir Mehmood deputed as SHO in Rataamral Police Station.

Meanwhile SI Jawad Abbas was deputed as SHO from Pirwadhai to Airport Police Station and SI Muhammad Riaz and SI Shakeel Ahmed from Airport Police Station and Rataamral Police Station were instructed to report in police line headquarters.

While citizens in Rawalpindi did not get any respite against robberies as in 26 reported robberies, citizens in Rawalpindi were deprived of nine vehicles, seven motorcycles, one rickshaw and millions of worth gold ornaments, precious items and foreign currency.

In the limits of Rataamral Police Station, Sarhad Khan, in limits of Waris Khan Police Station, Ahmed, in limits of Banni Police Station, Mubeen, in the limits of Sadiqabad Police Station, Zafar, Mudassar, in the limits of Cantt Police Station and Masood in Kalar Sayedan Police jurisdiction were deprived of vehicles and motorcycles.

Sajid, in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police station was deprived of his Corolla car. In the limits of RA Bazar Police Station, employees robbed their employer with fridge, LCD and other cash from restaurant.

In the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station, two armed bikers robbed citizen with 1.7 million rupees and went away. Police registered case and still on hunt to trace the robbers and dacoits.