Recalling Pakistan Champions’ Trophy victory

LAHORE: On this day (June 18) three years ago, Pakistan won their maiden Champions Trophy title by beating India by a margin of 180 runs at the Oval.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) recalled the side’s victory in the final on their social media accounts.

“Fakhar Zaman's blistering 114 and an equally good bowling performance from Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali helped Pakistan clinch the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against India on this day.” Pakistan, being sent to bat first, registered a huge total of 338-4 in their 50 overs. Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman top scored with 114 while his opening partner Azhar Ali made 59. Muhammad Hafeez scored 57 runs.

Muhammad Amir’s blistering spell at the start had India reeling as stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed inside three overs. Things did not improve for the defending champions who were bowled out for just 158 on the board in 30.3 overs.