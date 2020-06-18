Petrol shortage is bad governance, says LHC CJ

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the 'performance' of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Chairperson Uzma Adil Khan in handling the fuel crisis in the country and held her responsible for shortage of petrol.

As the hearing commenced, an application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed on behalf of the Ogra chairperson. The chief justice turned down the request and observed that the chairperson should quit the post if she has fear of coronavirus. She should step down from her post if she is unable to discharge her duties, remarked the chief justice, adding that the post of the Ogra chairman is not for enjoying only, this department is responsible for shortage of petroleum in the country.

The CJ remarked that the Ogra has ruined the country and no concrete action has been taken against the responsible for the fuel shortage. “If fuel shortage occurs during a defence-related emergency, the whole country may collapse in a day,” he said with anger.

Asked about the procedure to remove the chairperson of the Ogra, Secretary Petroleum Asad Hayauddin told the court that an approval from the cabinet was required for the purpose. To another query, he said no summary has so far been sent to the cabinet for the removal of the Ogra chairperson.

The chief justice observed that the court will order criminal cases against people responsible for the fuel crisis and send them to jails.

The petroleum secretary stated that the shortage of petrol started from June 1 whereas the government has been monitoring the matter since March.

The chief justice asked the secretary as to what action has been taken in April and May to control the crisis. The secretary, however, said the Ogra has the mandate to take action in this regard. The chief justice observed that the Ogra chairperson appeared to be blue-eyed of the government.

A federal law officer filed a reply on behalf of the prime minister’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan and said the government ordered strict action against the persons involved in the artificial shortage of petrol. The chief justice rejected the reply as being unsatisfactory. He said the principal secretary tried to be “more loyal to King than king himself” and such people always caused damage to the government. The court sought personal appearance of the prime minister’s principal secretary on the next date of hearing. The chief justice also hinted at establishing a judicial commission to probe the fuel crisis and fix responsibility. The chief justice adjourned the hearing till June 30.