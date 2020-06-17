Ex-snooker star Thorne in coma

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former snooker star Willie Thorne has been put in an induced coma in a Spanish hospital following respiratory failure, it was announced Tuesday. The 66-year-old Englishman, who twice reached the World Championship quarter-finals, said in March he was suffering from leukaemia.
Last week Thorne was taken to hospital with low blood pressure. A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his treatment has raised more than two-thirds of its 30,000-euro ($34,000) target After being a mainstay in top-16 throughout the late 1980s and early 90s, Thorne became a snooker commentator for BBC. The 1985 UK Championship runner-up has previously spoken of his struggles with a gambling addiction that saw him battling bankruptcy.