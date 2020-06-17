Corona kills 111 more in one day

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Several areas in major cities across the country, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, underwent a complete lockdown on Tuesday after confirmed cases rose to 4,443 and deaths to 111 in a single day.



The lockdown was slapped a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a list of 20 cities identified as COVID-19 hotspots. The countrywide confirmed cases rose to 154,335 and deaths to 2,968 on Tuesday.

Of the total confirmed cases of 154,335, Sindh reported 57,868 cases, Punjab 58,239, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19,107, Balochistan 8,437, Islamabad Capital Territory 8,857, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,143, and AJK 663. Of 2,968 deaths, Punjab reported 1,149 deaths, Sindh 886, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 731, Balochistan 89, Islamabad Capital Territory 83, Gilgit-Baltistan 17 and AJK 13.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq Tuesday tested positive. The minister said he tested positive for the coronavirus and as soon as he became aware that he was infected, he isolated himself.

In Punjab, death of 50 more patients on Tuesday raised the death toll to 1,149, while confirmed cases rose to 58,239 with the addition of 1,740 new infections. As many as 11 more healthcare workers caught infection, raising the number of affected doctors, nurses and paramedics to 936.

So far, 400 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 216 from Rawalpindi, 94 from Multan, 91 from Faisalabad, 50 from Gujranwala, 44 from Sialkot, 25 each from Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan, 24 from Bahawalpur, 15 from Sargodha, 12 from Sheikhupura, 11 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 from Sahiwal, eight each from Kasur and Nankana Sahib, six each from Muzaffargarh and Toba Tek Singh, five each from Attock and Mianwali, four from Hafizabad, three each from Jhang and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Okara, Bhakkar and Vehari and one each from Khanewal and Lodhran.

Out of 1,740 new cases, 816 have been confirmed from Lahore, 218 from Rawalpindi, 113 from Multan, 83 from Attock, 81 from Faisalabad, 54 from Sialkot, 47 from Gujrat, 45 from Bahawalpur, 34 from Sahiwal, 28 from Gujranwala, 24 from Rahim Yar Khan, 20 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Sheikhupura, 17 each from Toba Tek Singh and Sargodha, 16 from Layyah, 14 from Rajanpur, 11 from Muzaffargarh, 10 each from Mianwali, Okara and Lodhran, nine from Bahawalnagar, eight from Khushab, seven from Khanewal, five from Vehari, four from Chiniot, three from Hafizabad, two from Pakpattan and one each from Kasur, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakwal.

In Islamabad, the district administration decided to seal four more sectors. These areas include Sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/2 and I-10 centre. The personnel of police, Rangers and army will be deployed to seal the areas besides making special arrangements for the food supplies.

Meanwhile, in the light of NCOC directions, the federal government has decided to impose lockdown in 20 cities across the country, including seven of Punjab. The cities of Punjab include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Gujarat. Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik issued orders regarding the implementation of the NCOC directives. Lahore was put on lockdown at midnight on Tuesday, while other six cities would come under restrictions from midnight on Wednesday. In Lahore, the government enforced a strict lockdown for nine hotspots for two weeks until June 30. The Lahore areas under strict lockdown include Shahadara, Walled City, Mozang, Shadbagh, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Cantt, Nishtar Town, Allama Iqbal Town and some other small housing societies in Lahore. There will be complete restriction of movement in and out of 80 areas of Wagha Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Samanabad Zone, Nishtar Town, Gulberg Town, Cantt, Data Gunj Bakhsh Zone and Ravi Town for the next two weeks.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that during the lockdown period, a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 cases would be made and if a significant reduction was seen, the lockdown might be eased before two weeks.She requested people to observe precautionary measures; otherwise, the government might have to extend the lockdown to other areas.

There would be a complete ban on sporting tournaments/matches (indoor and outdoor) except for non-contact professional sports without spectators. There would also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose. All businesses, factories, facilities, premises, retail shops, shopping malls and plazas except the aforementioned negative list, are allowed to operate subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines from 9AM to 7PM, Monday to Friday, and there would be complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, all medical services and pharmacies/medical stores, tyre puncture shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors, atta chakkis, postal/courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets & filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare-parts shops, printing press, call centres (with 50% staff and no pubic dealing), takeaway/home delivery from restaurants would remain open (24/7; inter-city and inter-district public transport (24/7); grocery stores and Karyana stores (9AM to 7PM, 24/7); and churches (7AM to 5PM, Sundays only).