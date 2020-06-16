Dredging of Nullah Leh to be completed by June 25

Rawalpindi:The dredging of Nullah Leh will be completed by June 25, said Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood.

Talking to media, he said this year Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted 20% excessive rains from previous years. “In this context Wasa Rawalpindi has finalised monsoon plan 2020 and all necessary arrangements are being made to cope with the upcoming monsoon. Rain emergency has been enforced uptill 15 September 2020,” he added.

During his visit to Nullah Leh at Gawalmandi Bridge for inspection of dredging/desilting work and operational preparations of Wasa, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq directed Wasa managing director to ensure dredging of Nullah Leh is completed before monsoon.

The deputy Commissioner witnessed the dredging work and expressed his satisfaction over it. Speaking on the occasion DC Rawalpindi said that dredging work of Nullah Leh is the responsibility of Wasa whereas other smaller and larger drains will be cleaned by Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi.

Wasa managing director also briefed the deputy commissioner about the establishment of Field Offices as Flood Response Units which are made functional at five different places in Rawalpindi at Moti Mahal, Liaquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran, Commercial Market, Satellite Town and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. Heavy machinery of Wasa including 6 sucker machines, 5 jetting machines, 5 sewer cleaning rodding machines, 28 de-watering sets and 24 water bowsers are in working condition and deployed at these Flood Response Units.

In the end the deputy commissioner directed managing director to complete dredging / desilting work in time to avoid any unwanted situation during monsoon. He also directed that stagnant water should be removed in the city immediately to minimize the chance of dengue mosquito breeding.