Two gangs busted

Islamabad:Islamabad Tarnol and Kohsar police stations have arrested six persons of two criminals’ gangs involved in dacoity and street crimes and recovered snatched mobile phones, valuables as well as weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood including SHO Tarnol Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with other officials who successfully arrested four members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. They have been identified as Hassan Shehzad, Asad, Ansar Shah and Zahid Shah while police team recovered seven snatched mobile phones, five wrist watches, cash and weapon along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to know that they had criminal record and also remained jail birds. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, SP (City Zone) Omer Khan constituted police team under supervision of ASP Aqeela Naqvi to ensure arrest of criminals. This team including SHO Kohsar Police Station Sub-Inspector Kamal Shah and ASI Shah Nawaz successfully arrested two members of criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Imdad Hussain and Nazar Hussain while police recovered mobile phones, cash and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoities and snatching valuables at gun pint. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.