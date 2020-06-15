NAB to call back Suleman Shahbaz through Interpol

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sunday decided to bring back Opposition Leader and PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s younger son Suleman Shahbaz from the United Kingdom through the Interpol. In a statement, the NAB spokesperson said they would also contact the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom and the Interpol to bring Suleman Shahbaz back.
Suleman has been declared a proclaimed offender in the money laundering case against the Sharif family and the Accountability Court Lahore has issued his non-bailable arrest warrant.
The Bureau has also decided to request the NCA to provide all possible assistance in deportation of Suleman as per law.