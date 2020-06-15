Sabiha Khanum passes away

LAHORE: Sabiha Khanum, one of Pakistan film industry’s legend actresses, passed away in the US at 84 on Saturday. She was suffering from renal disease. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the demise of our beautiful and beloved Sabiha Raza (Sabiha Khanum),” her granddaughter Sarish Khan confirmed in a Facebook post. “We know that she was loved by so many people and we have been receiving countless messages and calls. We ask that you be patient with us as we grieve her loss and respond to you all.”

Khanum, born as Mukhtar Begum in 1935, was a star of the 1950s and 1960s Pakistani cinema, and appeared on screen right up until the early 1990s. She was also known for her roles in various award-winning television dramas.

She was one half of a beloved power couple, mostly working opposite her husband Santosh Kumar who died in 1982.

Over the years, Khanum has been the recipient of a number of Nigar Awards, an annual award show recognising outstanding achievement in Pakistani cinema.

In 1986, she received the Pride of Performance award from the President of Pakistan.

In the 1990s, Khanum retired and went to live closer to her children in the US, where she had a home in Virginia.

Actor Ali Rehman Khan wrote on Twitter: “Our industry has lost one of its greatest and true legend of the silver screen. Beautiful Sabiha Khanum Sahiba passed away today. May her soul rest In eternal Peace.”

Pakistani politician Sherry Rehman while expressing her grief said, “Very sad to hear of Sabiha Khanum passing away. I was privileged to meet her at a reception in Washington some years ago. She was the epitome of grace even then.”