Combating COVID-19 by modifying individual and societal practices

Muhammad Bilal Tariq

Coronavirus surely has dug its roots deep all around the globe, causing immense loss of lives and economy. It has been observed that majority of the governments have fallen short of their budgets in their attempts to produce corona funding. That aside, the general public across the globe has faced difficulties in trying to understand the nature of this disease. All of this created a mass hysteria in regards to this virus and budget fails in underdeveloped countries including south Asian countries. Virologists and microbiologists are projecting that if current trends in the transmission are continued, this virus is going to be on the streets from 10 months to years. And if that happens, we will witness a massacre never witnessed before by mankind.

With all that the world has seen for the past 6-7 months, courtesy of COVID-19, the need of hour is to identify the methodology with which our defence against COVID-19 can be established. It is not necessarily a responsibility of solely the governments to plan out that defence. As already mentioned above, the general public has faced confusion in regards to tackling this virus. The primary reason for this is the societal practices which are in conflict with the precautionary measures to be taken by us. Even nowadays it is in our everyday practice that we meet and greet without the concern of health status of the other person. Also a common psyche of the general public is that governmental orders are supposed to be restrictions not utilities. This approach makes governmental tactics hard to be perceived correctly by the public. Examples have been observed in France, Spain, Italy and even United States. The general public remained unconcerned about the potential threat which turned out to be even deadlier than expected.

Statistically speaking, during the last 2 months of quarantine, a sharp change in the death toll as well as total affected patients was observed mostly in US, France, Spain, Italy and Russia. These varying numbers accounted for the time taken by their governments to act upon remedial measures and by the public to comprehend the existence of the pandemic. In the start, the numbers increased exponentially. We recognize this time as the infestation period, during which the whole system is unknowingly ignorant of the pandemic. This portion also accounts for the log phase of the COVID patients table. After this period the resistance measures were taken which resulted in relatively slower rise in the infected patients. This time refers to the recovery period. This pattern was observed in all the countries affected by COVID-19.

Still much struggle is needed to cope with the challenges including: moulding our social habits. Following the lock down procedure efficiently. Keeping our minds clear from any misunderstanding in following government initiated protocols. Avoid spreading false or misleading facts regarding the virus, in fact, the best strategy psychologists suggest is to isolate yourself from news regarding coronavirus as general public knows all it needs to know. Indulge in healthy activities during the quarantine period. In conclusion, COVID-19 has been proven fatal only if not to be taken seriously. However, if we get our general public to abstain from their presently considered faulty social activities and follow the guidelines suggested by the government, it can gradually be eradicated from our society.

The author is studying in BS Environmental Sciences at Quaid e Azam University Islamabad